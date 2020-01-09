Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Poplar Avenue
Sarah "Jeannese" Hare Fincher, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away in her home on January 7, 2020. She was born in Earle, Arkansas to Thomas "Reid" Hare and Ethel Craig Hare and moved to Memphis at a very young age.

She graduated from Tech High School, attended the University of Memphis but left during World War II to work at the Dupont Chemical Company where she met and married Robert Knox Fincher, Jr. who later became the manager of the Quaker Oats Chemical Plant in Memphis. She was a homemaker, excellent seamstress, gardener, real estate agent, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Christ United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband and by her son, Robert Reid Fincher and is survived by her children, Carole and Susan Fincher of Memphis, her daughter-in-law, Shelley Fincher and two grandchildren, Melanie and Davis Fincher of Athens, GA.

A Graveside Service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
