|
|
Sarah L. Wells-Owens
Memphis, TN
Sarah J. Wells-Owens, 68, of Memphis, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home. She was a long-time member of Metropolitan Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Taft Wells and Sarah Wells Gillespie, and step-father Alex Gillespie. Survivors include her loving daughter Sterling D. Owens of Memphis, Sterling's father Edward Owens of Nashville, sister Bettye Wells Lewellyn (Walter), niece Aurora Wells of Chattanooga, and a host of other relatives and close friends. Sarah was a strong supporter of her church, alma mater LeMoyne-Owen College, children's health and environmental charities.
The family will receive friends at R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38111, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The graveside service will be 12:00 noon, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at historic Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley Street, Memphis, TN38104. The Rev. Dr. Reginald L. Porter is the eulogist.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of Sarah J. Wells-Owens, to LeMoyne-Owen College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 807 Walker Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126,
https://www.loc.edu/alumni/make-a-gift-to-loc/.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 16, 2019