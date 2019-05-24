|
Sarah Lou Miller
Memphis - Sarah Lou Miller, 80, of Memphis, was called home to be with her Lord on May 18, 2019. Sarah was born October 21, 1938 in Water Valley, MS, and was preceded in death by her parents Theo E. Miller and Edith Harmon Miller and 2 brothers Bobby L. Miller and William F. Miller. She is survived by her niece Kimberly Miller of Huntsville, AL, niece Samantha Baltazar (Ignacio) of Red Banks, MS, her nephew Steve Massey (Mary) of Water Valley, MS, three great-nephews, and two great-great-nephews.
Sarah served in the Army from 1957 to 1977 and retired at Sergeant First Class as a Medic. She lived in 9 different states and Landstuhl, Germany. After the Army, she worked as a LPN in many Memphis area hospitals.
Sarah was a member of Colonial Baptist Church and was devoted to her Lord Jesus Christ. She loved reading, crocheting, and helping people all she could. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service Saturday, May 25, 2019 at noon at Colonial Baptist Church, 1503 Colonial Road, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 24, 2019