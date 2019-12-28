Resources
Sarah Rachel Caldwell

Sarah Rachel Caldwell Obituary
Sarah Rachel Caldwell

Memphis - Sarah Rachel Caldwell, 42, of Memphis died December 14a at Baptist Memorial Hospital East.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4^ at 11am at Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 N. Second St., in Memphis.

Sarah was born in 1977 to Kathleen Laird Caldwell and Dale Caldwell in Jonesboro, AR. Her grandparents were Knight and Virginia Kiech Laird and Dorothy Caldwell of Jonesboro, AR.

She received a BA from Christian Brothers University and a Masters of Science in Counseling from Liberty University. She worked as a counselor for Youth Villages in Memphis and was truly committed to her work.

Sarah loved baking, horror movies, animals, and especially her son, Benjamin Lappin. She cherished her time at Christian Brothers University and was devoted to her many friends.

She is survived by her parents, her son Benjamin, her family Lyle, Dyanne, and Knight Caldwell, and a large loving extended family.

She will be deeply missed. Memorials: Youth Villages.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
