|
|
Sarojini Nair
Germantown - Sarojini Nair of Germantown, TN, aged 94, passed away December 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Rekha Pillai, her grandchildren, Rajeev, Lucy Allen, and Kavita Pillai, and her great-grandchildren, Elina, Emma, and Lucy Pillai. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. with the service beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019