Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Resources
More Obituaries for Satchel Middlebrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Satchel Paige Middlebrook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Satchel Paige Middlebrook Obituary
Satchel Paige Middlebrook

Memphis, TN

Satchel Paige Middlebrook, 82 was called home to reward on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Satchel is retired from City of Memphis sanitation department as area manager. Visitation will Tuesday February 26, 2019 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Funeral service Wednesday February 27, 2019 12 noon all services held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. with burial in Middlebrook Cemetery in Stanton, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now