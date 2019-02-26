|
Satchel Paige Middlebrook
Memphis, TN
Satchel Paige Middlebrook, 82 was called home to reward on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Satchel is retired from City of Memphis sanitation department as area manager. Visitation will Tuesday February 26, 2019 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Funeral service Wednesday February 27, 2019 12 noon all services held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. with burial in Middlebrook Cemetery in Stanton, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019