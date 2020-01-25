|
|
Scott Jeffrey McKay
Scott Jeffrey McKay, 43, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away suddenly on December 30, 2019, in Omaha. Scott was born on November 21, 1976 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee to Nancy and Gary McKay. He attended Bolton High School and graduated from the William R. Moore School of Technology as a Certified Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technician.
Scott is survived by his daughters Lilli and Sophie of Bartlett, Tennessee, his mother Nancy (Tony) Dixon of Bartlett, Tennessee, his father Gary McKay (Barbara Pyles) of Cordova, Tennessee, and sister Angela (Eric) Kiger of Omaha, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Carl and Mary Diehl of Waterloo IL, grandfather Bob McKay of Centralia IL, aunt Susan McKay of Centralia IL and uncles Larry Diehl of Waterloo IL and Steve McKay of Peoria IL.
Scott is also survived by his grandmother Eleanor McKay of Centralia IL, uncles Paul (Barb) Diehl of Waterloo IL and Roger (Pam) McKay of Centralia IL, aunt Karen Dorsey Warner of Charleston SC, nieces Kaylee Laurie of Collierville TN and Avry Kiger of Omaha NE, nephews Jackson Laurie of Cordova TN and Gavin Kiger of Omaha NE, great aunt Ruthie Frick of St. Louis MO, stepsister Michelle Dixon of Holcomb, MS, stepbrother Jason Dixon of Fayette County, TN, cousins Denise, Dean, Doug, Laura, Cassy, Shannon, CJ, Megan, Sara, Cassie, Zach and Josh, godmother Brenda Ludwig of Waterloo IL and other family members and many friends.
Scott had a lifelong love for baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Memphis Tigers. He enjoyed many years working for Air Masters in Bartlett, TN and most recently for River City Heating and Air in Omaha, NE where he was described as a great mentor and hard worker. He loved being with family, anywhere, anytime. His loving, amusing self and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.
The family requests that memorials be sent to , Memphis TN or to the donor's choice.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held later this spring.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020