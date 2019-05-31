Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Scott Wilson Obituary
Scott Wilson

Cordova - Scott Wilson, age 62 of Cordova, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Scott was in automotive sales with Gossett Motor Cars.

He was known for his willingness to help those in need. He was a sponsor at Harbor House for many people. Scott enjoyed deep sea and bass fishing and was known to play a "mean" bass guitar. He loved his family and his five Chihuahuas. He had such a magnetic personality and was a deeply loving husband and father.

Scott is survived by his wife of three years, Rachael Bailey Wilson; Daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth Harville (Travis); Stepdaughter Keira Wallenborn; Sister and brother-in-law Cathy Hooker (Alex); Grandchildren Dezmon Burnside, Easton Harville, and Rye Harville.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henly and Wilma Joy Wilson.

The family will gather to receive friends Saturday, June 1st, 2019 from 9 - 10 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 AM followed by a reception, also at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 31, 2019
