April 7, 1933- December 3, 2019

Scottie was born to Burnie and Euris Alford on April 7, 1933. She was a graduate of Mississippi State University. She retired from Memphis City Schools in 1996 after teaching for over 30 years. Being a giving person who had high regard for education, it was her wish for her body to be donated to Genesis Legacy Whole Body Donation Foundation for scientific research. She has left a loving family who will miss her tremendously. At a later date, her ashes will be placed at the Ramsey family plot at the Houston cemetery in Houston, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
