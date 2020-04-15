Services
Sean Michael Moore

Memphis - Sean Michael Moore, 44, passed away on April 14, 2020 from complications of bacterial pneumonia. Sean was preceded in death by his mother, Janet McLachlan Moore, originally of New Orleans. He is survived by his wife, Madison Deviney-Jones Moore, his brother, David McLachlan Moore of New Orleans, his father, Joe R. Moore (Barbara W. Harris), of Germantown, Tennessee, a step brother, Jay Harris (Paula) of Charlotte, North Carolina and a step sister, Marsha Dieckman (Dale) of Madison, Mississippi.

Sean graduated from Germantown High School and attended Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado.

An avid golfer and outdoorsman, Sean suffered a spinal cord injury in May, 2019, but he never lost his remarkable positive attitude and zest for life.

Sean will be laid to rest at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, however, due to the covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
