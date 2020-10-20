1/1
Rev. Senter Cawthon Crook II
Rev. Senter Cawthon Crook II

Sewanee - The Reverend Senter Cawthon Crook II died at her home in Sewanee, TN on Monday, October 12, 2020, with her family at her side, after a difficult battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Memphis on October 23, 1943, lived most of her life there, and considered it home, returning regularly to visit her children and grandchildren after her move to live more permanently in Sewanee in 2016. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Isaac Joseph McFadden II, her brother Jere Lawrence Crook III and three children, Blair Crook Taylor (Brian Vanderheyden), Bruce Cameron Taylor, Jr. (Taylor), and Janie Peete Taylor Tillery (Bill), six grandchildren, Reed Taylor Barnes, Mackenzie Taylor Barnes, Bruce Cameron Taylor III, Holden Victoria Cornelia Taylor, June Taylor Rogers, Beau Taylor Rogers, a stepson, Isaac Joseph McFadden III, a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Tilghman McFadden (Steve Holdsworth) and two step grandchildren, Addison McFadden Aldinger and Carter William Aldinger, Jr. She was predeceased by her parents, Janie Peete Crook and Jere Lawrence Crook, Jr.

Funeral services will be livestreamed from Calvary Episcopal Church on October 23rd, 2020, at 11AM CST It can be accessed at

calvarymemphis.org/worship-2/livestream/

Memorials may be sent to the Samaritan Counseling Center in Memphis at https://www.gofundme.com/f/senter-crooks-good-samaritan-fund or St. Mary's Convent in Sewanee at

www.communityofstmarysouth.org/about.

Senter's full obituary may be viewed at
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/dailymemphian/obituary.aspx?n=senter-cawthon-crook&pid=196950100


Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
