Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park
Sergeant Major James E. Moffatt Jr.

Sergeant Major James E. Moffatt Jr. Obituary
Sergeant Major James E. Moffatt, Jr.

Sergeant Major James E. Moffatt Jr., age 79, passed away on November 16, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Erskine Moffatt Sr. and Mildred Moffatt.

Jim leaves his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Lloyd Moffatt, sons, James Moffatt of Mississippi and Christopher Moffatt of Memphis. He leaves his sister, Dotti Campbell of Crossville, TN., two grandchildren, Laurel, Camille and great grandchildren Collier and Margot.

Sergeant Major James e. Moffatt Jr. served our Country for 42 years in the USMC and finishing his Military career with the Army National Gaurd.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral service celebrating his Life will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 1 p.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
