Beth Sholom Memorial Gardens
2265 Pate Rd
Memphis, TN 38133
(901) 683-3591
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth Sholom Memorial Gardens
Seth Edward Buchanan


Seth Edward Buchanan

Cordova, TN

Seth Edward Buchanan, born 9/4/1998, much loved only son of Julie and Jason Buchanan, passed away 4/6/2019. A huge presence with a bigger heart, he was preceded in death by his grandmother Reda Byall Kline and his grandfather Billy Edward Buchanan. Along with his parents, he's survived by his sisters who loved him beyond words, Caitlin Kline and Breana Buchanan, his grandparents Phil & Pat Kline and Shirley Buchanan, his aunts and uncles and a host of cousins and other family.

Services will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday April 11, 2019 at Beth Sholom Memorial Gardens.

In order to bless others, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Henry S Jacobs Camp
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 10, 2019
