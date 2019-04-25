Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Second Chance Fellowship
42 S Parkway W.
Shakara Carter 42 of Memphis, TN peacefully fell asleep in her Master's arms on April 18, 2019. She was a graduate of Westwood High School c/o 94. Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday April 26, from 4 until 6 PM at R. S. Lewis Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Service of celebration will be Saturday April 27, 10:30 am at Second Chance Fellowship 42 S Parkway W. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Southwoods.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 25, 2019
