Sharen L. Hawes
Memphis - Sharen L. Hawes, 74, of Memphis, TN passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Ms. Hawes was born June 9, 1945 in Camden, TN. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Raye Hawes(Vermon); son, Curtis Monroe Hawes(Angie); daughter. Tracey Hawes Bailey(Todd); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; best friend, Debbie Watts; and 3 adopted sisters: Sheila Watts Mehta, Marie Watts Simmons, and Marolyn Watts Abel. Ms. Hawes is retired from the IRS. In her younger years she was an avid bowler. She also loved animals. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 12-2 pm with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019