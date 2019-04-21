Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Sharon Dunn, age 73, passed away April 18, 2019. Sharon with her husband Jimmy, moved to Shelby County in 1974. She interviewed with the Duncan Williams Company, and accepted a job as Mr. Williams' private secretary and eventually rose through the ranks to become one of the directors of the Company.

The joy in Sharon's life was that of having her son, Jason. She was always so proud of him and when he announced his plans to marry (his now wife) Ashley, it was the proudest day of her life. Sharon and her husband, Jimmy, were married for 54 1/2 years...and she will be sorely missed by all!

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral services celebrating Sharon's life will be held at 1 p.m. all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private entombment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019
