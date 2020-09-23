1/
Sharon Hall Parrish
Sharon Hall Parrish

Olive Branch, MS - Sharon Hall Parrish, 63, passed away on September 18, 2020 at her home at Silvercreek Senior Living in Olive Branch, MS. A native Memphian, Sharon was a former employee of Baptist Hospital, and Service Master. She is survived by a daughter, Kelli Nickel (Randy) of Seattle, WA; parents Dick & Betty Hall of Olive Branch, MS; sisters, Sheila Hall of Cordova, TN and Jennifer Rushton (Lee) of Southaven, MS. Sharon also leaves two nephews and many extended family members. A private service will be held on October 8, 2020 at DeSoto Hills Baptist Church where Sharon was a member. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org; or to DeSoto Hills Baptist Church, 4680 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
