Sharon Hicks
Germantown - Sharon Ann Steele Hicks, 64, of Germantown, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Her mother, Lovely Ann, and three children, William Aden, Ashley Elizabeth, and Abigail Elise, survive her. Sharon was a lifelong educator, serving her community for three decades as a second grade teacher at Cherokee and Winridge Elementary Schools. Her friendliness, devotion to her faith, and kindness were her defining characteristics. Her memorial service will be held at Germantown United Methodist Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Visitation will begin at noon, with the service to follow at 1 PM. Please send any condolences to Germantown United Methodist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019