Sharon K. Watters

Bartlett - Sharon K. Watters, 73, of Bartlett, TN passed away June 13th, 2020.

She was born to the late Walter and Wilda Watters in Oneida, TN. She worked at Pirelli Wire and Cable as an inside sales manager out of Columbia, SC.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 18 years, John White; her sons, Eddie Harris (Rhonda), Jody Harris (Marlo); her brothers, Daniel Watters (Kathy), Mark Watters, Karl Watters (Kim); and her grandson, Josiah Harris.

Family will receive friends from 10:00am to 10:45am on Friday, June 19th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. A funeral mass will follow at St. Ann Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN at 11:00am. Burial will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
