Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Sharon Louise MacDonald


1948 - 2019
Sharon Louise MacDonald Obituary
Sharon Louise MacDonald

- - Sharon was born in Omaha, Nebraska August 22, 1948, to Shirley and Thomas Messner. She was raised and attended school in West Newton, PA.

She served eight years in the Naval Reserves and forty plus years in Civil Service for the Navy Officers Promotions. After her retirement she fostered numerous dogs and cats and adopted many that could not find homes. She will be remembered and greatly missed by her son James L. Bray of Millington, TN; her sister Karen White of Atoka, TN; her brothers Larry T. Messner of NewBern, NC, John Earl Messner of West Newton, PA, Gregg Clement of Hampton, NJ, and Nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to Paws and Claws of Brighton, TN. Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel 901-837-0123 munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019
