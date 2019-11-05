|
Shauna Bliss Ammons
Covington - Shauna Bliss Ammons, 33, a homemaker from Covington, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was a loving mother of six children, and a wonderful companion. Shauna leaves her companion of 13 years, Christopher Lee Thomas; daughters, Leionna Thomas, Lyla Ammons, Aviela Thomas, Arabella Thomas; sons, Christopher Thomas, Jr., Brennan Thomas; parents, Tony Ammons and the late Lisa Renee' Smith; grandmother, Judy Tarrant; brothers, Corey Reagan, and Jacob Smith. The family will receive friends from 11am until the service at 1pm on Thursday, November 7th, at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019