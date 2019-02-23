|
|
Sheila Collins
Arlington, TN
Sheila Collins, 65, passed away February 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was retired from Sedgwick. Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her daughter Kelli Denise Collins and her father Lloyd Denley Koonce. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, John Collins; daughter, Kimberly Collins Culver (Amit) of Lakeland, TN, son, John Bradley (Brad) Collins (Brittany) of Nashville, TN, one grandson, Carson Bradley Culver; her mother, Edith M. Koonce of Memphis, TN, a sister, Charlotte Starsky (Frank) of Goodlettsville, TN and brother, Sammy Koonce of Memphis, TN. She adored her family, including nieces Jessi Crosslin (Robby) and Stevi Brady, and nephews Justin Koonce (Erin), Brandon Koonce, Jimmy Cunningham, Eddie Cunningham (Wendy), Jonathan Lacey (Candace), and Colin Lacey (Christina). Mrs. Collins loved to read, going to concerts and collecting "roosters". Two of her most cherished enjoyments were taking care of her grandson, Carson, and being surrounded by her family. She certainly was loved by all. Visitation with her family and friends will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM with her services following on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East on Whitten Rd. 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019