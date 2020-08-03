Sheila Foust
Foley, AL - Sheila Ann (Mason) Foust, 64, of Foley, Alabama, passed away on July 28, 2020 after a short illness.
Sheila was born in Memphis, TN and graduated from Whitehaven High School.
Sheila was married to Billy S. Foust, Sr for 44 years.
Sheila is survived by husband, Billy S. Foust, Sr, daughter Carmen (A.J.) Tolley, son Billy "Sam" (Alisha) Foust, Jr, brothers Perry (Erby) Mason, Bill Mason, grandchildren Emma Tolley, Mason Tolley, Alyssa Gaboriault, Hannah Gaboriault.
Sheila is preceded in death by her father, W.C. (Bill) Mason and her mother, Lottie Ann Mason.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.