Sheila Foust
Sheila Foust

Foley, AL - Sheila Ann (Mason) Foust, 64, of Foley, Alabama, passed away on July 28, 2020 after a short illness.

Sheila was born in Memphis, TN and graduated from Whitehaven High School.

Sheila was married to Billy S. Foust, Sr for 44 years.

Sheila is survived by husband, Billy S. Foust, Sr, daughter Carmen (A.J.) Tolley, son Billy "Sam" (Alisha) Foust, Jr, brothers Perry (Erby) Mason, Bill Mason, grandchildren Emma Tolley, Mason Tolley, Alyssa Gaboriault, Hannah Gaboriault.

Sheila is preceded in death by her father, W.C. (Bill) Mason and her mother, Lottie Ann Mason.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
