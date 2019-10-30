|
Sheila Lynn Bramlett Smith
Memphis - Sheila Lynn Bramlett Smith, 61, from Memphis, loving mother, sister and Nana, passed away October 26, 2019, surrounded by family. As a retired real estate broker, Sheila was a very generous and giving woman who loved her family and friends dearly. Sheila was always there to help anyone in need. Survived by her father, Jerry Bramlett; daughter, Corinthian Smith; son, Cayden Smith; stepdaughter, Meckinzie Campbell; brother, Ricky Bramlett; sister, Terry Bramlett Barnett and grandson, Daniel Campbell Jr.
Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held November 23 from 230-5 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN. 38133, flowers may be sent here as well.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019