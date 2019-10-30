Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Sheila Lynn Bramlett Smith

Sheila Lynn Bramlett Smith Obituary
Sheila Lynn Bramlett Smith

Memphis - Sheila Lynn Bramlett Smith, 61, from Memphis, loving mother, sister and Nana, passed away October 26, 2019, surrounded by family. As a retired real estate broker, Sheila was a very generous and giving woman who loved her family and friends dearly. Sheila was always there to help anyone in need. Survived by her father, Jerry Bramlett; daughter, Corinthian Smith; son, Cayden Smith; stepdaughter, Meckinzie Campbell; brother, Ricky Bramlett; sister, Terry Bramlett Barnett and grandson, Daniel Campbell Jr.

Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held November 23 from 230-5 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN. 38133, flowers may be sent here as well.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
