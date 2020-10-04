Shelby Jean Posey
Shelby Jean Posey (Kidd), devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away September 30th, 2020. Mom's proudest achievements were in devoting time to her family, raising her children and her grandchildren. She inspired us in numerous ways through her life and by her example. She was married for 60 years to her husband, Bill Posey, who preceded her. She showed courage and resilience through her fight with cancer. Growing up, she told us she loved us daily, and the support and confidence that brought was not fully understood until we were adults going out into the world. It's something many of us naturally began to practice with our own children.
She leaves behind her brother Jim, her four children Billy (Gayle), Stan (Cherine), John and Tina and her eleven grandchildren Davis, Will, John Oliver, Caleb, Annalea, Annie, Joshua, Sarah, Mark, Allie and Emma and devoted family member, Beth Posey.
Because of covid, a family-only service was held Saturday, October 3rd at 10am at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Maley Yarborough Funeral Home in Covington TN.
A celebration of life to be held once covid lifts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Madonna Learning Center, 7007 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN or your charity of choice
.
"Those we loved don't go away. They walk beside us every day- unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear."