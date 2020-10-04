1/1
Shelby Jean Posey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelby Jean Posey

Shelby Jean Posey (Kidd), devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away September 30th, 2020. Mom's proudest achievements were in devoting time to her family, raising her children and her grandchildren. She inspired us in numerous ways through her life and by her example. She was married for 60 years to her husband, Bill Posey, who preceded her. She showed courage and resilience through her fight with cancer. Growing up, she told us she loved us daily, and the support and confidence that brought was not fully understood until we were adults going out into the world. It's something many of us naturally began to practice with our own children.

She leaves behind her brother Jim, her four children Billy (Gayle), Stan (Cherine), John and Tina and her eleven grandchildren Davis, Will, John Oliver, Caleb, Annalea, Annie, Joshua, Sarah, Mark, Allie and Emma and devoted family member, Beth Posey.

Because of covid, a family-only service was held Saturday, October 3rd at 10am at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Maley Yarborough Funeral Home in Covington TN.

A celebration of life to be held once covid lifts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Madonna Learning Center, 7007 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN or your charity of choice.

"Those we loved don't go away. They walk beside us every day- unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved