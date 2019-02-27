Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Shelby R. Sims Obituary
Shelby R. Sims

Oakland, TN

Shelby R. Sims, 81, retired from Nationwide Insurance, died February 22, 2019. He was a member of West Fayette Church of Christ. Mr. Sims is survived by his wife, Beverly W. Sims; two daughters, Terrye Perry (Tollie) of Utica, KY and Pamela Eskew of Collierville; a son, Rodney Sims (Niki) of Lakeland; five grandchildren, Jay Miskel (Ashley), Justin Miskel (Megan), Jake Eskew (Erica), Abby Pullen (Clark), and Alli Sims; five great-grandchildren, Miranda, Cole, Loren, Kate, and Marshall Miskel. Services will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Forest Hill Funeral Home East. Visitation will be from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m., and burial will be at 2 p.m. Forest Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park East 2440 Whitten Rd, Memphis, TN 38133 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
