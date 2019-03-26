Shelton Allen Wagner Sr.



Memphis



Shelton Allen Wagner, Sr.,born October 24, 1935, died March 23, 2019.He was preceded by his parents, Kenneth Adolph Wagner and Eleanor Dillard (Vance) Wagner. He was born in Slate Springs, MS.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sydney Juan (Carmack) Wagner, daughter, Wendy (Wagner) Humphries (Michael), Midland, TX, son, Shelton Allen Wagner, Jr. (Lisa), Lakeland, TN, six grandchildren, Haynes Humphries (Mistee), Midland, TX, Harrison Humphries (Helen), Houston, TX, Hannah Wagner, Denver, CO, Hayden Wagner, Rogers, AR, Harding Humphries, Searcy AR and Harper Wagner, Lakeland, TN, and great granddaughter, Lucy Holland Humphries, Midland, TX.



He loved Ranny and Gloria Carmack and Jim and Marsha Owen (his brothers and sister-in-law, as his own.



Shelton enjoyed working as a structural steel draftsman, first for Pidgeon-Thomas Iron Co. and then 40 years for himself, Shelton A. Wagner Structural Drafting, Inc. and his last ten years working with Lisa and Allen at Wagner General Contractors. He was a member of Germantown Church of Christ. Visitation will be held at Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 26 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the service to be held Wednesday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery on Whitten Rd. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Efforts, Inc., PO Box 111180/410 Allied Dr., Nashville, TN 37222-1180 or the charity of donor's choice. Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary