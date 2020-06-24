Sherald Anthony JuneauMillington - Sherald Anthony Juneau, 77, of Millington, TN passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mr. Juneau was a retired Sr. Chief from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service. He also retired after 29 years from Federal Express.He was preceded in death by his brother, Maxel Juneau.Sherald leaves his wife of 55 years, Wanda Juneau; two children, Kimberly Celeste Juneau (Noorullah) and Jeffrey Juneau (Missy); three grandchildren, Kalan, Lane and Davis; four siblings, Jeanette, Dan, Phil and Mark; also one sister- in-law, Ramona.Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home 901-872-3375.Services are private.