Sheriff ( Ret. ) Richard "Dick" Busby
Marion - Richard "Dick" Busby former Sheriff of Crittenden County, Arkansas passed away July 26, 2019 in Memphis. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm Monday July 29 at Marion United Methodist Church , 81 E. Military Road in Marion with Funeral Services being held at the church sanctuary Tuesday July 30 at 10:30 am under the direction of Roller-Citizens Funeral Home of West Memphis. Interment will follow in Crittenden Memorial Park, Marion.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019