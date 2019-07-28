Services
Roller-Citizens Funeral Homes
201 N Pine
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-1000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marion United Methodist Church
81 E. Military Road
Marion, TN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Marion United Methodist Church Church Sanctuary
81 E. Military Road
Marion, TN
Sheriff Richard "Dick" (Ret.) Busby

Sheriff ( Ret. ) Richard "Dick" Busby

Marion - Richard "Dick" Busby former Sheriff of Crittenden County, Arkansas passed away July 26, 2019 in Memphis. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm Monday July 29 at Marion United Methodist Church , 81 E. Military Road in Marion with Funeral Services being held at the church sanctuary Tuesday July 30 at 10:30 am under the direction of Roller-Citizens Funeral Home of West Memphis. Interment will follow in Crittenden Memorial Park, Marion.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019
