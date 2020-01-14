Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1632 Sycamore View Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
(901) 377-3543
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherita Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherita Chantaye Dodson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherita Chantaye Dodson Obituary
Sherita Chantaye Dodson

Memphis - Sherita Chantaye Dodson, 44, died January 14, 2020. Visitation is Friday, January 18, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home and Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Divine Faith Church, 7201 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN. Sherita leaves 3 children, Nicholas Dodson, Tiara Dodson and Marcus Mayes, Jr.; one grandaughter, Kai Wooten; and her mother, Evelyn D. Jones. Serenity Funeral Home, Tel. (901)379-0861.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -