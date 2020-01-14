|
Sherita Chantaye Dodson
Memphis - Sherita Chantaye Dodson, 44, died January 14, 2020. Visitation is Friday, January 18, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home and Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Divine Faith Church, 7201 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN. Sherita leaves 3 children, Nicholas Dodson, Tiara Dodson and Marcus Mayes, Jr.; one grandaughter, Kai Wooten; and her mother, Evelyn D. Jones. Serenity Funeral Home, Tel. (901)379-0861.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020