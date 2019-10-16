Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherrie Lumpkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherrie Ann Stepp Lumpkin


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherrie Ann Stepp Lumpkin Obituary
Sherrie Ann Stepp Lumpkin

Sherrie Ann Stepp Lumpkin, 71, died October 15, 2019, at her residence. She was born October 31, 1947, in Ecru, MS. She is the daughter of Vernon Carol and Ruby Leigh Stepp. Her stepmother was Mardell Lee Hester Stepp. Sherrie was the wife of Harold Lumpkin, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, a retired teacher, stained glass artist and florist.

She is predeceased by her sister, Carol Leigh Mayo; four brothers, Vernon Lee Stepp, Donnie Stepp, Herman Stepp and John A. Stepp. Along with her husband, survivors include a daughter, Tammara Lumpkin of Munford; two brothers, Danny Stepp (Pam) of Dennis, MS and Lonnie Stepp (Vickie) of Belmont, MS; two sisters, Diane Mason (Larry) of Ashland, MS, Cecelia McDonald (Billy) of Ingomar, MS.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the service at 2:00 pm., at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel on Friday, October 18th. Interment will follow in Campground Cemetery in Drummonds.

Munford Funeral Home- Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now