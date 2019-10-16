|
Sherrie Ann Stepp Lumpkin
Sherrie Ann Stepp Lumpkin, 71, died October 15, 2019, at her residence. She was born October 31, 1947, in Ecru, MS. She is the daughter of Vernon Carol and Ruby Leigh Stepp. Her stepmother was Mardell Lee Hester Stepp. Sherrie was the wife of Harold Lumpkin, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, a retired teacher, stained glass artist and florist.
She is predeceased by her sister, Carol Leigh Mayo; four brothers, Vernon Lee Stepp, Donnie Stepp, Herman Stepp and John A. Stepp. Along with her husband, survivors include a daughter, Tammara Lumpkin of Munford; two brothers, Danny Stepp (Pam) of Dennis, MS and Lonnie Stepp (Vickie) of Belmont, MS; two sisters, Diane Mason (Larry) of Ashland, MS, Cecelia McDonald (Billy) of Ingomar, MS.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the service at 2:00 pm., at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel on Friday, October 18th. Interment will follow in Campground Cemetery in Drummonds.
Munford Funeral Home- Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019