Sherron Marie Chandler
Memphis, TN
Sherron Marie (Wright) Chandler, age 55, passed away peacefully at her home on January 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Sherry was preceded in death by her father, John J Wright. Sherry is survived by her loving husband, Robert Chandler; her mother, Linda Wright; her brothers, Mark Wright (Kelly) and Stephen Wright (Ebony); and sisters, Amy Sutton (Jason) and Kristen Bogard. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sherry's name to or Genesis Legacy of Life. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Waypoint Baptist Church, 5586 Stage Road, Bartlett, Tennessee, 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 16, 2019