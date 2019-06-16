|
Sherry Colleen Simpson Foster
Southaven, MS - Sherry Colleen Simpson Foster of Southaven, Mississippi, entered into the presence of her Savior on June 13, 2019, at the age of 63 at Great Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation, Byhalia, Mississippi. She was born on May 18, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Luther Neil and Virginia Janes Simpson. Sherry graduated from Southaven High School in 1974. This is where she met the love of her life, David Allen Foster, whom she married on July 26, 1974.
Sherry began playing the piano at church when she was just 12 years old at Victory Heights Baptist Church. She played the piano and the organ at both Southmoor Baptist Church and Church Road Baptist Church. During her time at Church Road, she played for the adult choir and children's choir as well as for special events. Sherry was a long time member of 32 years at Church Road Baptist Church, Horn Lake, Mississippi. During her time serving at Church Road, she was an integral part of beginning the Women's Ministry as well as leading the Senior Saints Ministry. More than anything, Sherry cherished the role as wife, mother, and adoring grandmother. She worked for Customs Imports and Exports for 18 years at Cleo, 3 years at DJ Powers, and 6 years for Expeditors International.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, David of 44 years, daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Payne of Courtland, Mississippi, son Jonathan (Candace) of Southaven, Mississippi, two brothers, Joseph (Shelia) Simpson of North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Robert (Betty) Simpson of Ashland, Mississippi, three sisters, Dottie (Rick) Cisowski of Blue Springs, Mississippi, Laura (Mike) Melton of Southaven, Mississippi, and Ruth (Rick) Blood of Oldsmar, Florida. She had one granddaughter, Sydney (Hunter) Bradley of Batesville, Mississippi, five grandsons, Shawn Payne, Jackson Foster, Sawyer Payne, Selby Payne, and Ryley Foster.
Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18 at Church Road Baptist Church, 3660 Church Road, Horn Lake, MS 38637. Visitation will be from 11:30 to 1:00 PM also at the Church. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, South.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 16, 2019