|
|
Sherry J. Pollock
Olive Branch, MS
Sherry J. Pollock, 71, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pollock and a son, Alan Pollock. Survivors include a son, Bobby Martin and two brothers, Gene Eackerd and Bud Eackerd (Patty). She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Daniel Martin and Sherry Martin. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm with the service to immediately follow at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow at West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 24, 2019