Shirlee Johnsen
Collierville, TN
Shirlee Johnsen, 95, of Collierville, TN passed away March 8, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her daughter, Cookie Boring (Bill) of Collierville, TN; brother, Dan Carroll of Cazenovia, WI; grandchildren, Robin James (Gary), John Johnsen, Jr., Jamie Johnsen (Brandy), Bill Boring (Linda) and Chris Johnsen; 14 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott M. Johnsen, Sr.; sons, Scott Matthew Johnsen, Jr. and John Terry Johnsen; sister, Geraldine Milazzo and brother, John Carroll. Memorials may be sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Senatobia, MS. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019