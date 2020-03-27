Services
More Obituaries for Shirley Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Brown

Shirley Ann Brown Obituary
Shirley Ann Brown

Munford - Shirley Ann Brown, a retired salesperson in the automotive industry, passed away on March 26, 2020. She was a member of River of Life Church and predeceased by her ex-husband, Bobby Bolen; her parents, Albert and Agatha Rose; sisters, Mildred Brown, Helen Rose; and her brothers, James Rose, Bill Rose, and Bobby Lee Rose. Ms. Brown is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Bob) Chaney, Phyllis (Glenn) Starnes, Patricia Reed, Tracy Wright; sister, Marilyn Parker; brother, Randy Rose; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, services are private, but may be viewed via a livefeed from the River of Life's youtube channel, on Sunday at 12:00. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -