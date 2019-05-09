|
Shirley Ann Graham
Olive Branch, MS - Shirley Ann Graham, 81, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Methodist Olive Branch. Born to the late Bennie and Mamie Roberts, she was preceded in death by her brother, Noel L. Roberts. Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill Graham; three sons, The Rev. Ken Mills (Gigi), Benny Mills (Glenda) and Terry Mills (Mary Ann); a sister, Rebecca Vann and a brother, Benny Roberts (Jane). She also leaves behind four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m., until service time at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church Olive Branch, 9155 Highland St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will take place at Magnolia Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. in Collierville, TN. In Lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to Holy Cross Reformed Episcopal Mission, P.O. Box 2584 Midlothian, VA 23113 or Premiata Children's Home, P.O. Box 1057 Cordova, TN 38088 or htps;//orphanos.kindful.com. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 9, 2019