Shirley Ann Poole
Shirley Ann Poole

Memphis - Age 59, a graduate of Class of 1977 from Hamilton High School, Retiree of Baptist Memorial Hospital and Founder of Heart of Legacy Home Health Care. Shirley was a Certified Nurse's Assistant, a field that she enjoyed, employing her lifelong skills as a caregiver. Shirley was an active member of New Friendship M. B. Church, a devoted member of the Pastor's Aid Society. She leaves one daughter, Tamika Maxwell Benton (Gerard), three grand children, one great grand daughter, one brother and two sisters. One daughter, Tijauna Maxwell and one brother Arthur Houston, preceded her in death. Visitation is Friday, August 14, 2020, 4:00 - 7:00 at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways and funeral is Saturday, 11:00 a.m., Brown Baptist M. B. Church, 980 Stateline Road, Southaven, MS 38671. M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways, 901-327-9360




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Staff
