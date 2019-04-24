|
Shirley Ann Sternberg-Geiger
Germantown
After a long battle with cancer, Shirley Ann Sternberg-Geiger left her earthly home and was escorted to her eternal residence, to live in the presence of her Heavenly Father, on April 19, 2019. She was born in Enid, Oklahoma on August 8, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Lloyd David Sternberg - her high school sweetheart.
Shirley's love and service to God, family, and friends was her special gift. It was well known that she sincerely loved people and was always willing to be of service to others. She will be remembered for her positive and encouraging spirit to all she encountered.
Since 1982, Shirley was a faithful member of Germantown Baptist Church. Through the years, she served in various capacities.
She is survived by her present husband, James William Geiger, and their blended family of 6 children, their spouses, 17 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will occur at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, TN on April 26th (5pm to 7pm) and 27th (9am), followed by the funeral service at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Wings Volunteer Program (West Cancer Center) or the Hallelujah Choir (Germantown Baptist Church).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019