Shirley Ann Tate Mitchell
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Tate Mitchell

Shirley Ann Tate Mitchell, age 68, was born on June 9, 1951 in Memphis, TN and passed away on June 6, 2020. She was the 8th of 15 children and was preceded in death by her parents, Maxine and Clem Tate; her husband, Douglass Mitchell; and 6 siblings, Clem Tate Jr., Idella Morgan Bass, Lester Morgan, Willie Tate, John Tate and Carolyn Tate.

She leaves behind her son, Ibe M. Mitchell and daughter, Tete A. Mitchell; 8 siblings, Newt Morgan, Dorothy Ward, Lorine Tate, Claudia Bradshaw (John), Maxine Tate, Raymond Tate, James Tate and Paul Tate (Kassie); and a host of other relatives and friends. And, a special friend, Myrtle Parks.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Superior Funeral Home, 460 E. McLemore Ave., Memphis, TN 38106.

Funeral service is Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Beginnings Church, 777 Stateline Rd. E., Southaven, MS 38671.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Superior Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Beginnings Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Superior Funeral Home
460 E McLemore
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 327-2503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved