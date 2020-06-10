Shirley Ann Tate Mitchell



Shirley Ann Tate Mitchell, age 68, was born on June 9, 1951 in Memphis, TN and passed away on June 6, 2020. She was the 8th of 15 children and was preceded in death by her parents, Maxine and Clem Tate; her husband, Douglass Mitchell; and 6 siblings, Clem Tate Jr., Idella Morgan Bass, Lester Morgan, Willie Tate, John Tate and Carolyn Tate.



She leaves behind her son, Ibe M. Mitchell and daughter, Tete A. Mitchell; 8 siblings, Newt Morgan, Dorothy Ward, Lorine Tate, Claudia Bradshaw (John), Maxine Tate, Raymond Tate, James Tate and Paul Tate (Kassie); and a host of other relatives and friends. And, a special friend, Myrtle Parks.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Superior Funeral Home, 460 E. McLemore Ave., Memphis, TN 38106.



Funeral service is Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Beginnings Church, 777 Stateline Rd. E., Southaven, MS 38671.









