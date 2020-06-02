Shirley D. McCormick
Shirley D. McCormick

Memphis - Shirley D. McCormick, 84, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020. She was a member of Central Church and taught with the Memphis City Schools for 36 years. Shiely was a graduate of Memphis State University where she received her Doctorate Degree. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 52 years, Mac McCormick, two children; April Robinson (Bill), Mike McCormick (Stacey), one brother, Tom Dunaway, one sister, Betty Turns, five grandchildren; Zac, Alex, and Michael Robinson, Will and Baker McCormick.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until service time at 10:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to Memphis Oral School for the Deaf.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
