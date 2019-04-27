Services
Family Funeral Care - Stage Road Chapel
4445 Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
(901) 372-3646
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care - Stage Road Chapel
4445 Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care - Stage Road Chapel
4445 Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
View Map
Shirley completed her journey on the earth surrounded by her loving husband of 16 years, Charles Vance, her five children, Marla Boaz (Terry), Sarah Kaye McIntosh, Jimmie Hulsey (Yvette), Kimberly Moore (David) and Penny Stafford; sisters,Mary Frances LaVoie and Barbara Richey (Louie); brothers, Silas Staley, Jr., (Janet) and Robert Staley (Linda); Sixteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was the most gracious and loving lady. Nothing could ever replace the love she had for her family. The family would like to extend our appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff at Methodist North Hospital ICU for the compassion and respect extended to us and our wife, mother, sister and friend. The family will receive friends Monday, April 29th from 12-2pm at Family Funeral Care with funeral service to follow at 2pm. The burial will take place at Memorial Gardens in Bartlett.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 27, 2019
