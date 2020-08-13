1/
Shirley Feinstein Wexner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Feinstein Wexner

Shirley Feinstein Wexner passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 11th, 2020. She was born in Memphis on August 25th, 1933 to Bess and Harold Feinstein. Together with the love of her life, the late Alfred Wexner, they had three daughters and a lifetime of love. Shirley and Alfred worked tirelessly building their business, Joseph, now in its 90th year. Along with their love of the business, Shirley and Alfred spent a lifetime seeing the world. In memory of their beloved daughter, Marcy Wexner, Shirley and Alfred created the Marcy Wexner Scholarship Fund, which provided financial assistance for underserved high school students going to college. Her many friends and family knew that Shirley had a zest for life. Shirley loved working as a counselor at Carver High School and supporting Dress for Success. Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Alfred, their daughter Marcy as well as her sister Harriet (Susie) Cooper. She is survived by daughters Barrie Wexner- Wurzburg (Kenneth) and Lauren Wexner (John), her brother, Richard Feinstein (Candi), her sister Jeanne Efron (Tony), five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be sent to the Memphis Food Bank, Church Health, Temple Israel or the charity of the donors choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved