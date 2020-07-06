Rev. Shirley Gupton LynnMemphis - Reverend Shirley Gupton Lynn, 84, of Memphis, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born in 1935 in Carlisle County, Kentucky at home near Bardwell, Kentucky to the late Hazel Lee Gupton and Dr. Eulice Gupton. The Reverend SHIRLEY GUPTON LYNN was as an ordained elder (retired) of the Memphis Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. She served on the clergy staff of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Memphis after her retirement from serving as District Superintendent of the Memphis-Asbury District from 1997-2003. During that time she served on the Memphis Conference Cabinet, specifically serving the Conference Council on Ministries Executive Committee, Commission on Group Insurance, Hispanic Ministries Committee and Commission on Religion and Race. Prior to that appointment she was the pastor of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church in Paducah, Ky and served 21 years on the staff of Christ United Methodist Church in Memphis, TN. At Christ Church her responsibilities included Evangelism, Pastoral Duties, and a powerful Singles Ministry. She founded the Positive Christian Singles Ministry at Christ Church and ministered to single adults there for over 13 years. As a Certified Associate in Evangelism, she led single adult gatherings, retreats and worship services in numerous states. A native of Kentucky, the Revered Lynn held a bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis (Suma Cum Laude) and the Master of Divinity (Magna Cum Laude) from Candler School of Theology at Emory University. She was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and the Salvation Army Auxiliary. Shirley Lynn has written for "Circuit Rider Magazine," "Net Results Magazine," "The Upper Room," and edited books of sermons and writings. She was a contributor to For Everything There is a Season, a book of devotions edited by Daren Greenwaldt and A Guide To Prayer for All God's People, by Rueben P Job and Norman Sawchuck. She enjoyed leading retreats, women's gatherings, single adults events, evangelism workshops and countless worship services. She was a delegate to the 2000 General Conference of the United Methodist Church and a reserve delegate in 1996. She also served three times as a delegate to the Southeastern Jurisdictional Conference. She was a loving and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend. Her kind spirit touched many people even up until her last days on earth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles Herbert Lynn, a son, Charles Herbert Lynn, grandson, Michael Thomas Lynn, parents and two siblings, Sheila Jane Gupton Beavers and William Michael Gupton. She is survived by her son, William E. "Billy" (Beth) Lynn, daughter-in-law, Patsy Martin Lynn and three grandchildren, Chris Lynn (Paige Hansen), Austin Lynn and Molly Lynn Morton (Tyler). Given the current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, she will be interred at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis for the immediate family. A memorial service will be planned to include extended family and friends at a later date. At the family's request, memorial contributions can be made in Memory of Rev. Lynn to Wesley Asbury Scholarship Fund at Christ United Methodist Church, 4488 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117.