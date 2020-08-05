Shirley Hunt AndersonMrs. Shirley Hunt Anderson, 46 passed on August 2, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Germantown. She was born to Tommy and Annie Hunt. She leaves a husband, Robert Anderson. She leaves six children, Courtney, Charaundra, Robert, Radarrious, Brendra and Shamya, five grandchildren, her mother-in-law, Ruby Joyce Anderson, her grandmother-in-law, Shirley R. Anderson. She was a graduate of East High School, class of 1992. Visitation is Saturday, August 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the funeral is Sunday at 12:00 p.m. both at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd., Memphis, TN 38114, 901-327-9360.