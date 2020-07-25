Mrs. Shirley Jean Maddux
Horn Lake, MS - Mrs. Shirley Jean Maddux, 81, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Horn Lake, MS. A private family visitation will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven. Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Maddux was born on July 29, 1938, in Cardwell, MO. She worked as an administrative assistant at Sears for years. Mrs. Maddux was known to be one of the most kind and loving soul. She was a proud member of Southaven Church of Christ, and she held her church family very close to her heart. She was also extremely family oriented. She enjoyed every minute she was able to spend with family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Maddux is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Jerry Maddux of Horn Lake; one daughter, Gina (Mike) Smith of Memphis, TN; two step-daughters, Laura (Mark) Curtis of Southaven, and Teresa Shattusk of Hernando, MS; one step-son, John (Diane) Maddux of Hernando; two granddaughters, Amelia Smith and Jules Smith, both of Memphis; six step-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins and extended family members.
Mrs. Maddux was preceded in death by her parents, George Burns and Verna Harrison.
Donations and memorials in honor of Mrs. Shirley Jean Maddux may be made to Southaven Church of Christ (1483 Brookhaven Dr., Southaven, MS 38671).
