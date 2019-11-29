|
Shirley Jean (Whitehead) Watson
Millington - Shirley Jean (whitehead) Watson, 78 of Millington went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2019. She was born June 25, 1941 in Parkersburg, West VA Devoted caretakers were her husband of 60 years, Ottie F. Watson and compassionate granddaughter, Melissa Watson. She went peacefully surrounded by her doting family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander B. and Cleo L. Whitehead. She is survived by her four caring sons, Jim (Alice), Bill (Donna), Joe (Amanda) and Michael; three loving sisters, MaryLou Whitehead, Karen S. Radaker (Bill) and Emily D. Phillips (Jim). She was loved by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm Sunday, Dec. 1 at Lighthouse Church 3719 Shelby Rd. Millington, TN 38053 where they are faithful members. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lighthouse Church. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123. Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019