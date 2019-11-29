Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Lighthouse Church
3719 Shelby Rd
Millington, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean (Whitehead) Watson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jean (Whitehead) Watson Obituary
Shirley Jean (Whitehead) Watson

Millington - Shirley Jean (whitehead) Watson, 78 of Millington went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2019. She was born June 25, 1941 in Parkersburg, West VA Devoted caretakers were her husband of 60 years, Ottie F. Watson and compassionate granddaughter, Melissa Watson. She went peacefully surrounded by her doting family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander B. and Cleo L. Whitehead. She is survived by her four caring sons, Jim (Alice), Bill (Donna), Joe (Amanda) and Michael; three loving sisters, MaryLou Whitehead, Karen S. Radaker (Bill) and Emily D. Phillips (Jim). She was loved by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm Sunday, Dec. 1 at Lighthouse Church 3719 Shelby Rd. Millington, TN 38053 where they are faithful members. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lighthouse Church. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123. Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -