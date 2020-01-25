|
Shirley Spence Rodman
Olive Branch, MS - Shirley Spence Rodman, age 73, went to be with the Lord, leaving this Earth from The Arbors at Olive Grove Terrace in Olive Branch MS on January 23, 2020. She was born on November 22, 1946 in Louisville, MS to James Byron and Kathleen (Hill) Spence. She grew up in Greenwood, MS and was a graduate of Greenwood High School. Shirley attended Mississippi State University where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and received a degree in business education. On May 31, 1969 she married Lamar Rodman. They had two children and together enjoyed serving in their church as well as spending time with family and friends. Shirley was an educator for 34 years with 9 1/2 years spent at Temple Baptist School and 18 1/2 years spent at SBEC, now known as Northpoint Christian School, where she made lifelong relationships with many teachers and students. Shirley was a current member of LaBelle Haven Baptist Church. She especially enjoyed reading and attending Bible Study at her church as well as attending Mississippi State athletic events and attending performances at the Orpheum and Desoto Family Theatre. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Lamar; two children, Shannon Miller (Keith) and Spence (Abigail); three grandchildren, Addison Gayle Miller, Hannah Kathryn and Noah Lane Rodman. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Frederick Swan and Kenneth Byron Spence. Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, from 5 to 7:00 PM at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum Road, Olive Branch, MS. The funeral service will be Monday, January 27 beginning at 2:00 PM, with burial to follow at Bethesda Cemetery in Senatobia, MS. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to: The or Northpoint Christian School.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020