Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Shirley Sue Stewart


1963 - 2020
Shirley Sue Stewart Obituary
Shirley Sue Stewart

Memphis - Shirley Sue Stewart, age 57, of Memphis, TN passed away February 1, 2020 at Grandview Hospital, Birmingham, Ala. She was born Jan. 5, 1963 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of Travis and Alta Morse.

Surviving Shirley is her husband; James Stewart, her mother, Alta Morse; her son, Patrick McCarthy; 1 granddaughter, Chloe McCarthy; 1 grandson, Anthony McCarthy; 1 brother, Travis Morse; 5 sisters, Clara Bell Lackey, Patsy Thornhill, Lucy Bemrose, Stella Ramey, and Wanda Tedescucci. Funeral services will be held at Family Funeral Care Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Shirley will be laid to rest Sat. Feb. 8, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery on Whitten Rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
