Shirley Swindoll Kennedy
Shirley Swindoll Kennedy, age 82, of Eads, TN, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 near Batesville, MS.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Fisherville Baptist Church in Eads, TN with interment to follow in the Church cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Friday evening, November 8, 2019 at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, Mississippi from 5:30 - 7:30 P.M. and also Saturday from 11:30 A.M. until service time at Fisherville Baptist Church.
Shirley was born October 10, 1937 in Water Valley, MS to the late Hubert Woodward Swindoll and Ethel Bolen Swindoll. Early in her career, Shirley was a Secretary, however, retired to become a full-time homemaker and devoted mom to her children. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church of Batesville, MS / Fisherville Baptist Church of Eads, TN. She loved teaching the Bible from CEF Good News Clubs to her Women's Sunday School Class at Fisherville Baptist Church. From an early age, she loved to travel especially to the mountains of Colorado. Shirley had a great passion for her mission work on the Navajo Reservation and traveled there with her husband to Arizona several times a year. Her love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was abounding and unwavering.
Shirley's loving and caring memory will be cherished by her husband of fifty-seven years, Reverend Gene Kennedy of Eads, TN; daughter, Mechel Kennedy Frost (Mark) of Nashville, TN; brother, Hubert Birlon Swindoll (Sandra) of Batesville, MS; four grandchildren, Riley Frost, Bailey Frost, Michael Kennedy (Kayla), Rheanna Kennedy, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Michael Alan Kennedy, her sister and brother-in-law, Robert F. and Betty Swindoll Bailey, and her brother, Jack "Jay" Claude Swindoll (Kathy).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019